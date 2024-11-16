Celebrating Learning and Excellence: Smt. Karanam Malleswari & Murali Sharma Lead ResoFEST 2024

Hyderabad, 16th November 2024: Iconic personalities Smt. Karanam Malleswari, legendary Indian Weightlifter and first Indian Women’s Olympic Medal Winner and Shri Murali Sharma, Tollywood Actor; Shri Satyadev, Tollywood Actor; Shri Rahul Ramakrishna, Tollywood Actor; Shri Kanta Rao, IPS, Retd. Inspector General of Police (IG); addressed and inspired the students on day 2 of the ResoFEST 2024, the largest junior college fest in the twin cities, hosted by Resonance – Hyderabad Centre, experts in JEE (Mains & Advanced) & other Engineering, Medical, Commerce, Law entrance examinations; today at Gachibowli Stadium. Over 5,000 students from Resonance campuses across Hyderabad joined the event.

Students took a break from their rigorous studies to present a vibrant cultural showcase, filling the stadium with high energy and a festive spirit. Their performances captivated the audience, revealing hidden talents and winning endless applause. ResoFEST fostered camaraderie and lasting bonds among students, and meritorious achievers were recognized and honoured in this memorable celebration.

Shri Purnachandra Rao N, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions; said, We do the ResoFEST every year and this is the fourth edition. ResoFEST is more than just a fest, it’s an opportunity to draw inspiration from distinguished speakers, participate in spirited competitions, and enjoy the thrill of achievement. We conducted competitions in all our college branches and are hosting the grand finale with all the winners here today. We will be presenting awards to winners in sports and co-curricular activities. Also on this occasion we recognise and felicitate the students from our institution, who got admissions in the prestigious IITs, NITs and Medical colleges.

The day long festivities from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm had cultural performances by students of Resonance, interspersed with inspiring talks and interaction with iconic dignitaries including Chief Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Shri Srikanth Bolla, Shri Bhaskar Rao, Shri B.S. Murthy, Actor Sri Vishnu; among others. Awards were presented to the toppers of IIT, NIT, IIIT and Medical Colleges and top performers of the Cultural and Sports competition held as part of ResoFEST.