CEPT University announces Summer 2025 Electives; registrations begin on March 19, 2025

New Delhi, March 15, 2025:

CEPT University has recently announced the courses for the summer 2025. The course is open to all students who have passed 12th or equivalent examination as well as professionals. They will be registered based on how relevant their education is to the course they have chosen. Online registration from interested students will begin on March 19, 2025, 12 noon and will be accepted till March 21, 2025, 6 pm.

Registration for the summer course commencement dates is open till May 19, 2025 for students studying online and travel in India/abroad and May 26, 2025 for students studying on-campus at CEPT. Information on registration and courses is available on https://sws.cept.ac.in/

CEPT University was an early adopter of the novel Summer and Winter Schools in India, a concept prevalent in European educational systems. These biannual terms – Summer and Winter – offer two to four week intensive courses that provide students with significant interdisciplinary learning opportunities.

The core objective of the SWC is to foster peer learning, exchange of ideas and providing a platform for students to take courses of their interest, beyond their academic stipulations. As a result, CEPT University encourages students from across all universities and across academic disciplines to enrol into these programs. To ensure that these courses are impactful, they are taught by professionals, academicians, artists, and experts from across India and abroad.

This year, through the Summer 2025 term, CEPT University is offering a diverse array of courses ranging from studying urban development in cities such as Paris to understanding urban resilience in Bhutan. Some of the other unique courses include Decoding Mechanics, Preserving Night-Time Darkness Through Lighting Design; Imagined Landscapes: A Cinematic Mapping of Paris, etc.

Students can choose from approximately 50 diverse courses, including on-campus, online, and travel-based options, both within India and internationally.

SWC’s travel-based courses are highly sought after for their immersive, experiential learning opportunities, allowing students to explore diverse cultures and architectural landmarks. This year, students can journey to Japan to witness the fusion of culture, tradition, and innovation in its built environment. For those with a creative bent, “Oceanic Tales” in the Andaman Islands offers a unique blend of underwater filmmaking and insights into design’s role in ecosystem and species conservation.

Emphasising on the impact of these courses, Prof Chirayu Bhatt, Dy Provost (Academics) said, “CEPT’s SWC program is designed to empower students. Through peer learning, they gain diverse perspectives, and by accumulating credits, they enhance their academic flexibility. The interdisciplinary nature of our courses allows students to explore new fields and expand their intellectual horizons, all while experiencing innovative teaching methods.”