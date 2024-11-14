Chaman Bhartiya School Elevates Education with IB Authorization and Advanced AI & Robotics Facilities

Bengaluru, [15th November 2024]: Chaman Bhartiya School is proud to announce its official authorization by the International Baccalaureate (IB), marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver world-class education to students in Bengaluru. With IB authorization now covering upto the MYP 5 (10th grade), Chaman Bhartiya is positioned to offer a globally recognized curriculum that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and leadership—skills essential for thriving in a fast-changing world. As a candidate school for the IB Diploma Program (DP) for grades 11 and 12, Chaman Bhartiya is preparing to offer DP1 from the next academic year (2025-2026), further strengthening its global academic framework.

Shaping Problem Solvers and Future Leaders

The IB program at Chaman Bhartiya School goes beyond traditional education by promoting inquiry-based learning, problem-solving, and leadership skills. By engaging with real-world challenges, students are prepared to think critically, collaborate effectively, and approach problems with innovative solutions. The IB framework encourages adaptability, collaboration, and an international-mindedness —key competencies for future success.

A New Benchmark in Educational Innovation: AI & Robotics Lab

What truly sets Chaman Bhartiya School apart is its cutting-edge learning environments, including an AI and Robotics Lab that not many schools in the region offer. These state-of-the-art facilities, combined with a Makerspace and Innovation Lab, provide students with hands-on experiences in robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

A unique feature is the integration of a humanoid robot in classroom activities, allowing students to interact with AI while enhancing their inquiry-based learning experience. This fusion of technology and pedagogy helps students explore complex subjects in a dynamic, engaging way, preparing them for a future where AI and robotics will play a critical role across industries.

Innovating Real-World Solutions

The students at Chaman Bhartiya School have showcased their innovation and problem-solving skills through a series of impressive projects that address real-world challenges. Inspired by NASA and ISRO satellites, they successfully built and launched a CanSat, a mini-satellite that collected essential data, marking a significant milestone in hands-on learning. Additionally, their environmental consciousness was demonstrated through the creation of an amphibious lake-cleaning hovercraft, designed to tackle Bangalore’s polluted lakes by efficiently cleaning the surface.

The students also developed an Agri Drone to aid farmers, spraying insecticide over an acre in just 20 minutes, and created the Jal Chakran, a 45-liter water roller, easing the burden of women in drought-prone areas. These innovations highlight the school’s focus on practical, impactful learning.

Next-Gen Learning for a Globalized World

“With our IB authorization and the introduction of advanced technological tools like the AI and Robotics Lab, we are creating an unparalleled learning environment that equips students with both the academic knowledge and the practical skills they need to become future leaders,” said Geeta Jayanth, Head of School at Chaman Bhartiya. “Our mission is to nurture humane leaders who are creative with an innovative mindset where the solutions they will create make a positive impact on the world.”

Emphasizing Inclusivity and Leadership

Beyond academic rigor, Chaman Bhartiya’s IB curriculum emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can access world-class education. The program fosters leadership qualities by encouraging students to engage in experiential learning and problem-solving, setting the foundation for both personal and professional success.

Allan Anderson, Director of Chaman Bhartiya School, added, “The IB program aligns with our vision to develop future-ready leaders. It equips students with critical skills and an international mindset, preparing them to excel not only in academics but also in life.”`

The MYP 5, Sports Captain of CBS Student Council, Shanaya said, “I joined CBS in MYP 4, and now in MYP 5, I can really see how much Design Thinking and learning here have shaped the way I think. It’s helped me not only develop skills in areas like computing, circuitry but also in areas like carpentry and research that I didn’t expect to enjoy as much as I do. The hands-on approach has made me more confident in problem-solving and creativity, preparing me for challenges ahead. It’s given me a fresh perspective on how to tackle real-world problems and adapt to new situations.

At CBS, the mix of IB and innovation helps students deal with challenges in a fast-changing world. We do hands-on projects, work in groups, and focus on things like technology. This way, we don’t just learn facts, but we also figure out how to use them in real life. It makes us better at solving problems and getting ready for the future.”