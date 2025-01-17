Chetana Education Presents Creative Connect

Chetana Education Limited is delighted to announce Creative Connect, a remarkable event celebrating creativity and innovation in education. The event will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at NSCL, Mumbai, bringing together leading educators, academic trustees, principals, and thought leaders on a common platform.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Book Launch: ‘Art Across the Curriculum’

Written by Dr. Swaroop Sampat Rawal, this inspiring book focuses on integrating art into the curriculum.

Dr. Rawal is the Chairperson of the NCFSE 2023 Art Integrated and Experimental Learning Group and a pioneer in experiential education for students.

Leadership at Chetana Education

Under the leadership of Anil and Rakesh Rambhia, Chetana Education continues to drive academic innovation while delivering affordable and high-quality education.

The institution is known for cutting-edge digital content and blended learning solutions, making it a trusted name in the education sector.

Dynamic Panel Discussion

A thought-provoking panel discussion featuring esteemed education experts:

Francis Joseph – Director, Adani, James Education

Dr. Swati Popat Vats – Senior Educator

Kavita Sanghvi – Principal, SVKM's CNM School, Mumbai

Fatima Agarkar – Founder, Center of Excellence (ACE)

Exclusive Digital Innovations Unveiling

Chetana Education will introduce two groundbreaking digital innovations in education:

AI-powered tools designed to enhance the learning experience for students and teachers.

India's first OTT platform exclusively designed for schools, offering engaging educational content.

Special Guest Appearance

Renowned actor Paresh Rawal will grace the event as the Guest of Honor, adding prestige to the occasion.

Creative Connect is an initiative aimed at fostering conversations on the future of education, encouraging collaboration, and celebrating the fusion of creativity and technology in learning. This visionary event is set to inspire transformation in the educational landscape.