Chevalier Group Partners with Penza State University to Offer Exclusive Medical Education Opportunities in Russia

Bangalore, March, 6: Chevalier Group is a multinational corporation dedicated to providing exceptional educational opportunities and support services to students worldwide. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Chevalier Group strives to empower students to achieve their academic and professional goals.

Chevalier Group, a leading multinational corporation based in India, has announced an exclusive agreement with Penza State University of Russia to facilitate medical education opportunities for students aspiring to study in Russia. Dr. Yuvraj Singh Solanki, Founder and CEO of Chevalier Group, disclosed this collaboration during a press conference today.

Dr. Solanki, who himself pursued education in Russia and holds over 20 years of experience, emphasized the comprehensive support and guidance provided by Penza State University to medical students. He highlighted the institution’s track record, with 370 graduates from 2013 to 2023, and noted a commendable 65% pass rate in the Foreign Medical Degree Examination [FMGE], with 65 doctors pursuing postgraduate courses.

Underlining Chevalier Group’s commitment to student welfare, Dr. Solanki assured meticulous management of all aspects of education, including admission processes and day-to-day support services. The group runs Indian hostels and canteen in Penza, ensuring comfortable accommodation and three meals a day for Indian students, along with medical assistance during emergencies.

Kshatradhari Mandal, Managing Director of IT&CS PVT LTD, Chevalier Group’s official partner in South India, announced the deployment of ten distinguished teaching staff to prepare Indian students for Penza State University examinations. This initiative aims to enhance students’ educational qualifications and equip them to excel in their studies.

Furthermore, Dr. Solanki revealed Chevalier Group’s collaboration with Parul University, Vadodara, to conduct pilot programs based on Penza State University’s curriculum. This strategic partnership aims to better prepare students for the challenges of medical education, ensuring their success in the field.