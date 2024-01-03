Clark Thomas’s Newly Released, Standing on the Side of the Road

Pine Bluff, AR, January 03, 2024 — “Standing on the Side of the Road”: an articulate discussion of the challenges that make us feel lost to the sidelines. “Standing on the Side of the Road” is the creation of published author, Clark Thomas, who has worked for the state of Arkansas at the Department of Labor Safety division for fifty-two years. For thirty-six years, he has been the project manager for the OSHA consultation program. Additionally, Clark is pastor of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Sherrill, Arkansas. He has served as pastor for over forty years. Clark has been married to his beautiful wife, Hazel Boyd Thomas, for 53 years.

Thomas shares, “Standing on the Side of the Road provides an insight to the pains of life when you hit rock bottom. The book encourages perseverance as a result of rising from rock bottom, which comes from standing on the side of the road.

“Additionally, this book reveals how a person must convince him or herself that getting up starts with motivating oneself to believe it’s a self-fight to defeat low self-esteem.

“This book will reveal that when people elevate themselves to reach out and lift others up who may be experiencing feelings of being left out, detached, and being an outcast, they are actually lifting themselves up.

“Finally, whoever reads this book will be able to do several things:

1. Determine if they qualify as a person standing on the side of the road.

2. Use the material as a tool to assist someone they know who may be experiencing the low, painful feeling of standing on the side of the road.

“I assure people out there that this book will serve a great purpose to help them or someone they know move beyond and above standing on the side of the road.”