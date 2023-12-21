Cody Burdette’s Newly Released Son of a Traveling Man

Bomont, WV, December 21, 2023 — “Son of a Traveling Man”: an enjoyable look into a deeply personal account of railway history. “Son of a Traveling Man” is the creation of published author, Cody Burdette.

Burdette shares, “My book is about growing up, in a Railroad family My Dad was a railroad Engineer, so I got to do what most boys dream of, I got to ride in steam locomotives cabs with my Dad, he would even let me run them sometimes. I went to work on the railroad right out of High School. in 1956. I ended my railroad career on the Cass Senic Railroad in W.Va. I collect and restore old steam locomotive whistles.”