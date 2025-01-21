Comau Academy’s Innovative Educational Projects at Bett UK To Inspire Students with Robotics And AI

London, 21 January – Comau is attending BETT UK, organized at ExCeL London (Hall: Teaching & Learning Tech, Booth: SN 30, Jan. 22-24, 2025). With more than 30,000 educators, institutions, and innovators, as well as 300 speakers from 130 countries, it represents Europe’s most important exhibition dedicated to educational technologies.

At the Comau booth, visitors can enjoy hands-on experiences with our Comau Academy experts while trying technologies such as “e.DO STEM,” a set of educational solutions dedicated to robotics. e.DO STEM features our e.DO robot to inspire new generations of students. In the area of artificial intelligence, Comau also offers “e.DO AI,” the robot with integrated AI solutions to experience completely new ways of learning and interacting with technology.

The fair will also be an opportunity to learn about state-of-the-art robotic welding tools that tackle complex work applications through intelligent solutions. On this front, Comau is collaborating with Seabery, the world leader in simulated welding training solutions, by presenting a cutting-edge robotic welding training program to promote and expand opportunities for an increasingly skilled workforce.

“Comau’s participation at BETT UK highlights our strengths in education such as learning from the real world, in fact, we offer hands-on experiences in robotics, STEM and on future professional roles based on different job requirements,” explains Stefano Pesce, Director of Comau Academy. “Combining our strong knowledge in robotics and instructional design with innovative methodologies, we have created a robust portfolio of training paths using inspiring tools that engage students through revolutionary means, such as the e.DO robot and training stations.”

Comau operates within a global ecosystem focused on technological innovation and digital transformation with a major global impact, promoting the development of digital transformation leadership, and teaching skills to meet the future challenges of workers.

To support customers and support the growth of the education market, Comau is leveraging BETT UK 2025 to provide schools, universities and all visitors with its experience, expertise and proposals developed to deliver unparalleled and unique learning environments.

Join us at the BETT Show and learn how Comau is reshaping education to create a smarter, more connected world. Let’s design the future of education and innovation together.

Comau Academy:

Comau Academy, Comau’s learning academy, has trained more than 30,000 people worldwide, partnering with schools, business schools, universities, research centers and companies to offer advanced training and retraining programs. In this way, Comau wants to help create a strong educational ecosystem to prepare students for the challenges of tomorrow.

Comau Academy continues to solidify its role as a global leader in education and training, fostering innovative projects and collaborations across multiple continents. These initiatives include partnerships with esteemed companies, such as Seabery in Huelva, Spain, for robotic welding, and institutions such as Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, to advance thought leadership and business innovation. Ongoing collaborations with ESCP Business School at their Turin, London, and Paris offices, as well as Patras in Greece, Airbus in Hamburg, Germany, and for robotic welding, Weld and Go Ltd in Moyraverty and in Craigavon, United Kingdom.

Complementing these partnerships, Comau Academy is working with universities and institutions to establish learning centers equipped with multiple e.DO robots, to better facilitate hands-on educational workshops. The growing list of locations include Nottingham, UK; Université du Littoral in France; St. John’s School in Texas, United States; Novi Community School District, Detroit, Michigan, United States; and sites in Pernambuco and Goiânia in Brazil. A standout initiative is the Model Factory dedicated to education, developed in collaboration with Sattler 3D in Erfurt, Germany, which underscores Comau’s commitment to advancing skills through immersive learning experiences worldwide.

At Comau, we believe in the transformative and transformative power of education and training. That’s why we are committed to promoting improvement, retraining and skill enhancement, with the development of tailor-made training projects that meet the specific needs of schools and businesses around the world. Comau shares technical and managerial knowledge suitable for training diverse audiences through innovative educational initiatives and using advanced learning technologies. Our approach enhances creativity, accelerates skill development and supports digital transformation.

Following up on this mission, throughout Italy and beyond, we are building centers for the development of skills of excellence in robotics and welding, and we are ready to expand our vision in education to new horizons.