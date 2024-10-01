Consistent Spreads Happiness and Hope at Bal Sahyog, Brightening Children’s Lives

New Delhi, 1st October 2024: In a heartwarming initiative to support children’s education and well-being, Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT brands extended its hand of care by visiting Bal Sahyog, a prominent children’s welfare organization in New Delhi. The visit aimed to bring joy and foster learning by distributing essential study materials and delicious snacks to the children.

During the visit, the team from Consistent Infosystems engaged with the children and distributed a range of study materials, including drawing books, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and scratch pens. These items were carefully selected to encourage creativity and assist the children in their educational journey.

In addition to the study kits, the company provided an assortment of nutritious food items, including fruit juices, apples, chocolates, and chips. The children were overjoyed to receive these treats, making the day both educational and fun.

Bal Sahyog, a well-known non-governmental organization, has been tirelessly working towards the welfare of underprivileged children, offering them shelter, education, and opportunities for a brighter future. The collaboration with Consistent Infosystems is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The event was a resounding success, with smiles, laughter, and a sense of connection filling the air. Consistent Infosystems remains dedicated to empowering the next generation, not just through cutting-edge technology but also by supporting meaningful causes that create a positive social impact.