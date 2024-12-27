Crack Academy Hosts Sarkari Naukri Mela in Solan, Aspirants Gain Valuable Insights for Govt Exam Preparation

Crack Academy hosted the Sarkari Naukri Mela in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, at The Elite Minds, on December 26, 2024. The event attracted 450 students who gained expert guidance and tips for cracking competitive government exams like IAS and others. The day-long session offered a unique platform for aspirants to interact with top educators and gain actionable strategies to boost their preparation.

Neeraj Kansal, Founder and CEO of Crack Academy, shared, “Our vision behind Sarkari Naukri Mela is to empower government job aspirants by providing them with the right tools, strategies, and expert mentorship. The response in Solan was phenomenal, and we are thrilled to have been a part of their journey toward a brighter future in government services.”

One of the participants, Priya, an IAS aspirant who attended the event, shared, “The sessions were extremely helpful. The experts provided practical tips on exam strategy, time management, and how to tackle the toughest sections of the syllabus. I feel more confident about my preparation after attending the Mela.”