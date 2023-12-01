CRC Group Organises Inter-School Painting Competition Under Spirit Of Noida Campaign

Noida: CRC Group, NCR’s leading real estate entity, hosted the 13th Annual Inter School Setu Shikshajyoti Painting Competition at Mayoor School, Sector 126, Noida. The event, held under the banner of the ‘Spirit of Noida Campaign’, brought together 381 participants from 51 schools, including NGOs, special needs schools, and public institutions. The event was graced by the chief guests, Mr. Salil Kumar (Director, CRC Group), Mr. Himanshu Goyal (CFO, CRC Group), Mr. Ravi Kaul (Chief Trustee, Setu Foundation) and the guest of honour Ms. Alka Awasthi (Principal, Mayoor School Noida).

Kenisha Agarwal from Sarvottam School emerged victorious in the 2-5 class category, while Priyanshi from Anubha Global School bagged the first prize in the 6-10 class category from the individual schools. Simultaneously, Prateek Prasad from Ankur Anawa Trust School bagged the first prize in the 2-5 class category, and Nandini Verma from Om Foundation emerged victorious in the 6-10 class category.

The competition served as a unique platform where children from diverse backgrounds, including those with special needs and underprivileged youngsters, joined hands with their peers to express their imagination and creativity through art. The competition was pivotal in encouraging children to think outside the box, explore their creative potential, and translate their imagination onto canvas. The event not only showcased the artistic talents of the participants but also provided the audience with a glimpse into the world as seen through the eyes of these young artists. This initiative fostered a sense of unity and understanding among the younger generation.