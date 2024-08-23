Delhi Event Showcases New Adelaide University

August 23, 2024,New Delhi, Delhi, India : Adelaide University, located in Adelaide, South Australia, will officially launch for Indian admissions at a high-profile event tonight at the ITC Grand Bharat New Delhi, attended by the University’s Indian partners and government representatives.

The new university, formed from the merger of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia, draws on the rich legacies and established relationships of its founding institutions. A member of Australia’s prestigious ‘Group of Eight’ research intensive universities, Adelaide University will build on its founders’ world-class research with Indian partners, and thousands of Indian graduates.

Tonight’s celebration will feature a panel discussion on the synergies between India and Australia, including educational settings, mutual skills gaps and research priorities, and how the political environment is boosting trade and employment between the two countries.

The delegation is led by Professor Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, External Engagement at the University of Adelaide who is also leading Market and Partner Engagement for Adelaide University; and Pro Vice-Chancellor Gabrielle Rolan, who co-leads Adelaide University International Engagement and Partnerships.

Guests from the Australian Government include Dr Monica Kennedy, General Manager South Asia of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade); Vik Singh, Trade Commissioner of Austrade; Mathew Johnston, Minister-Counsellor (Education and Research) for South Asia, Department for Education; and Kamran Khan, Senior Director (India) at the Department of Trade and Investment. Jane Johnston, Chief Executive from Study Adelaide will attend, together with industry partners from Deloitte and Accenture, and Adelaide University agency partners from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Prof Gallagher says, “Joining our experience and expertise to create this new university is an exciting undertaking. We are bringing together centuries of knowledge to reimagine our curriculum, redefine the student experience, and reshape our research activities to further strengthen Adelaide as a true learner’s city.”

“Adelaide University has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink the modern teaching and learning experience. We have engaged with more than 200 industry partners to co-design our programs to date – and that is only the beginning.”

“We’re dedicated to shaping the future of education through innovation and global relevance. Our graduates will be well-prepared to lead and excel in a rapidly evolving job market. By integrating industry insights and advanced technologies into our programs, we aim to set new standards for graduate employability and success.”

The launch of the new university marks a significant milestone in its transformative approach to education. An initial suite of around 200 degrees is available for admission now, with more than 300 open when classes at Adelaide University commence in 2026. The comprehensive offerings will include undergraduate and postgraduate programs in sought after disciplines that address India’s skills needs.

“Degrees most popular with Indian students at Adelaide University’s founding institutions include information technology and computer science, engineering, construction management, data science, business, and business administration,” Prof Gallagher explains.

“We expect to see Indian enrolments also increase across advanced manufacturing, aviation, energy transition, and healthcare – areas that align with increasing demand in the nation.”

The new university has an equal focus on excellence and equity and will welcome students from all backgrounds at its Adelaide campus. This extends to the international community, with a range of scholarships catering to academic excellence, emerging leaders, alumni and partner students, that offer discounts of up to 50% off tuition fees.

Delivering Australia’s most accessible, contemporary, and future-focused curriculum, Adelaide University will provide world-leading education and outcomes for tomorrow’s global leaders. It’s innovative curriculum approach, known as the ‘Adelaide Attainment Model’, features flexible, stackable degrees that offer multiple entry paths and nested qualifications with scaffolded learning and transitions. This model supports progressive learning milestones and opportunities for all students to earn digital badges, both awarded and non-awarded, creating a comprehensive portfolio of their academic and extracurricular achievements.

“We look forward to deepening our educational ties with India, and expanding on the vast collaborative research already produced by both founding institutions,” says Prof Gallagher.

“Our research themes were decided through careful consideration of the most critical issues for Australia and our neighbouring regions. They are: Creative and Cultural; Defence and National Security; Food, Agriculture and Wine; Personal and Societal Health; and Sustainable Green Transition.”

From inception, Adelaide University will have the largest student population in Australia of around 70,000 students, which will bring a diverse social and cultural fabric. Students will become part of an alumni community of more than 400,000 global citizens from 150 countries around the world.

The Australian education system is world-renowned and ranks well above average in international education league tables.