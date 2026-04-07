Diageo India–THSC Partnership Drives Hospitality Skilling, 300 Youth Graduate Under the ‘Learning for Life’ Initiative

Bengaluru, Apr 07: Diageo India (United Spirits Limited), among the country’s leading alco-bev companies, in partnership with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), has successfully trained and certified over 300 youth under its flagship ‘Learning for Life’ programme. The convocation ceremony for the Bengaluru cohort was graced by the Guests of Honour, Chef Dr. Avin Thaliath, Co-founder & Director – Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, and Prof. Abby Mathew, Founding and current Principal of M. S. Ramaiah College of Hotel Management, senior executives from THSC and Diageo India, and HR representatives from the hospitality industry.

The Learning for Life initiative is designed to equip underrepresented youth with industry-relevant skills for careers in hospitality and allied sectors. Delivered in partnership with THSC, the classroom-based training programme was conducted at THSC-affiliated centres in Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors.

Aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), the short-term skilling programme offers a comprehensive curriculum covering technical training, communication, digital literacy, and essential life skills. The programme aims to enhance employability, bridge industry skill gaps, and prepare candidates for roles across the hospitality, business, and service sectors.

Upon successful completion of the training under the CSR project, participants were assessed and certified by THSC, ensuring industry-recognised credentials. Leveraging its extensive network of over 750 industry partners, THSC has facilitated placements and apprenticeship opportunities, enabling candidates to secure meaningful employment across hotels, restaurants, quick-service chains, and allied services. Notably, over 70% of the trained candidates have already received offer letters, while the remaining candidates are currently in various stages of the interview process. Among the top employers extending opportunities are Fairfield by Marriott, Fortune Select JP Cosmos, Lemon Tree Premier, Zenith Hotel, Adityavani Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., Oyster Bay, United Food Brands, Compass Group, 37th Crescent Hotel, and Si Nonna’s. Candidates have been placed in key job roles such as Food & Beverage Service Associate and Counter Sales Executive, reflecting strong industry alignment and demand.

Chef Dr. Avin Thaliath and Prof, Abby Mathew addressed the students during the ceremony, inspiring them through their remarks to strive for excellence in their careers. They emphasised the importance of discipline, continuous learning, and adaptability in the dynamic hospitality sector, while encouraging the candidates to uphold strong professional values and confidently embrace emerging opportunities in the industry

Devashish Dasgupta, Corporate Relations Director, Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), added,

“The hospitality sector is a vital engine of growth and opportunity. Through Learning for Life, our flagship skilling programme, we are equipping youth with the skills, confidence, and industry exposure needed to succeed. Our focus is on expanding access to skilling that is relevant, scalable, and aligned with industry needs, enabling sustainable careers while strengthening the talent pipeline for the hospitality sector. So far, we have trained nearly 8500 youth through this initiative, and we are grateful to our partners including the THSC, whose collaboration enables us to deepen our impact and contribute to building an industry-ready workforce.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO, Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council, added,

“Our collaboration with Diageo India under the Learning for Life programme reflects a strong and purposeful partnership aimed at building a future-ready hospitality workforce. Through a structured approach to skilling, aligned closely with evolving industry standards, we are not only enhancing employability but also creating clear pathways to sustainable livelihoods. By integrating quality training with robust industry linkages and placement support, we are committed to empowering youth with relevant skills, while simultaneously addressing the dynamic talent needs of the hospitality sector and contributing to its long-term growth

Launched in 2020, Diageo India’s Learning for Life programme has positively impacted nearly 8500 youth, focusing on improving employability, enabling livelihoods, and strengthening workforce inclusion within the hospitality sector. By providing access to quality training and industry exposure, the programme continues to bridge skill gaps and support long-term career opportunities.