Diane Andussies’s Newly Released Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure

Eagle River, WI, November 22, 2023 –“Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure”: a fun juvenile fiction that will entertain young imaginations. “Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure” is the creation of published author Diane Andussies, a dedicated wife and mother of two.

Andussies shares, “How excited Myrtle was to live in the ocean with all the motion, glide with the waves, and enjoy her days.

“Suddenly Myrtle encountered something along the way…

“Fact 2: Some turtle species are herbivorous; they only eat plants. Others are carnivores; they consume meat, like crab, shrimp, snails, and jellyfish. Then there are the omnivorous ones; they eat both plants and meat.

“Myrtle and Scout were having fun, traveling the ocean current. They had no doubt that friends would be made along the way. For kindness is the only way!

“They were happy as they went when they saw something down below.

“Grumble, rumble, roar!

“’What is that sound? Could that be me? I’m hungry,’ said Myrtle.

“’Without a doubt!’ Scout replied. ‘But first let’s explore the movement below and go very, very slow.’”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Andussies’s new book will charm readers of any age through its vibrant imagery and lyrical narration.