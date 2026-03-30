Disha Publication Launches ‘Shortcuts Series’ for JEE Aspirants in Final Preparation Phase

New Delhi, Mar 30: Disha Publication, a leading name in India’s educational publishing space, has announced the launch of its ‘Shortcuts Series’ for JEE aspirants, aimed at enhancing speed, accuracy, and problem-solving efficiency during the crucial final phase of exam preparation.

With JEE Main Session 2 scheduled from April 2 to April 8, 2026, students are entering the final stretch focused on revision, mock tests, and refining exam strategies. To support this phase, the newly introduced series titled “Authentic SHORTCUTS, TIPS & TRICKS in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics for JEE Main, Advanced & KVPY” is designed to streamline revision and improve exam readiness.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Agarwal, Director, Disha Publication, said,

“Having spent years understanding how students prepare for competitive exams like JEE, we have observed that outcomes are often shaped in the final phase. This is when speed, accuracy, and clarity become more critical than the volume of content covered. The Shortcuts Series is designed to help students apply concepts efficiently, reduce errors, and approach the exam with greater confidence.”

Each book in the series offers chapter-wise revision of key concepts and formulae, along with 250 to 350+ shortcuts, tips, and techniques to simplify complex problem-solving. The content includes solved examples based on previous years’ JEE questions, as well as practice exercises that emphasise time optimisation and accuracy.

With over 12 lakh students appearing for JEE Main annually, competition continues to intensify, making the ability to solve problems quickly and accurately as important as conceptual clarity. The series is structured to help students transition from concept recall to effective application in a time-bound exam environment.

The Shortcuts Series, comprising three books across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, is available at a starting price of ₹1018 and currently offered at a discounted price of ₹590 on the Disha Publication website, as well as leading e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 2003, Disha Publication has built a strong portfolio of over 800 titles across school and competitive exam segments, including JEE, NEET, UPSC, and other academic resources. The company continues to focus on delivering structured, exam-oriented learning solutions aligned with evolving student needs.