Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman Hindustan Group of Institutions honored with Excellence in Education Award from the World Malayalee Council, London

CHENNAI, 21 September 2024: The Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), a global leader in the field of education, is proud to announce that its Chairman, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, has been awarded the prestigious Excellence in Education Award by the World Malayalee Council, London. This esteemed recognition honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education and have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to their students and the academic community.

Dr. Anand Verghese was honoured by former MP and Cllr Stuart Collins, Past Mayor of Croydon, UK in the presence of Kerala Congress Committee President MP Shri K.Sudhakaran. The World Malayalee Council is a global organization that aims to promote unity, friendship, and cultural exchange among Malayalees across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, MP and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran said, “Dr. Anand Verghese is a progressive thinker and edupreneur whose dedication, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have significantly impacted the field of education, not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the nation. Hailing from the vibrant state of Kerala, his deep-rooted passion for learning and business acumen have led him to become a leading figure in nurturing the next generation of leaders. Dr. Anand Verghese heads numerous prestigious educational institutions, shaping the futures of countless students and making a positive difference in the world”.

Dr. Anand expressed his gratitude to the committee for honoring him with the prestigious educational excellence award. He said, “I am privileged to lead institutions with such rich legacies and bright futures. My roots in Kerala have shaped my values and inspired me to strive for excellence in all that I do. The Hindustan Group of Institutions has always been committed to providing a world-class education to our students. We are proud of our accomplishments, but we know that there is always more to be done. We will continue to innovate, adapt, and evolve to meet the changing needs of our students and the world.”

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese is a visionary thinker, leader and a renowned figure in the field of education, serving as the Chairman of The Hindustan Group of Institutions that encompasses numerous educational institutions including Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), KCG College of Technology, Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology (HIET), Hindustan College, Mysuru, Orient Flights and HIS Schools. With a passion for nurturing young minds and a commitment to academic & research excellence, Dr. Anand Verghese has played a pivotal role in shaping the institution into a leading educational powerhouse.

HGI, established by the legendary Edupreneur Dr. K.C.G. Verghese in 1966, has a rich history of providing quality education, and Dr. Anand Verghese has been instrumental in carrying forward this legacy. Under his guidance, the institution has achieved numerous awards, accreditations and top rankings including NAAC A+, IET, NBA and AICTE and has expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of programs, including Engineering, Aviation, Management, Law, Health Sciences, Liberal Arts, Cambridge Education, Online Learning and more.

Dr. Anand Verghese has a clear vision for the future of HGI. He envisions the institution as a global leader in education, producing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also socially responsible and equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Dr. Anand’s dedication, vision, and leadership have made a significant impact on the lives of countless students. His unwavering commitment to education has earned him widespread respect and admiration. Under his guidance, HGI is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation.

The Excellence in Education Award is a testament to his exceptional contributions and accomplishments. He joins a distinguished group of educators who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.