Pune, 06th April 2024: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, announces the convening of the 12th International Conference of Society of Clinical Anatomists (SOCA-2024). The event, which will be held from April 4 to April 6, 2024, is set to mark a significant milestone in the field of clinical anatomy. It kicks off with a pre conference CME (Continuing Medical Education) on ‘Anatomical Aspects of Organ Transplant’ on April 4. The main conference will follow on the subsequent days and will be hosted at the prestigious Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre.

This year’s conference theme, ‘Journey of Anatomy from Dissection Hall to Operation Theatre,’ aims to highlight the crucial transition of anatomical knowledge from academic learning to its practical applications in surgical settings. The conference is poised to showcase a wealth of advancements, research findings and innovative practices within the field, contributing significantly to the academic and practical domains of clinical anatomy. Various medical professionals will deliver talks on critical topics such as anatomical and surgical aspects of organ transplant, reconstructive surgeries, 3D printing in anatomy, brain imaging in health and disease, among others.

The event is honored with the presence of chief guests Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune; Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune; and Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. Their participation underscores the vital role of continuous support and leadership in fostering medical education and research.

Dr. Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) offered comprehensive insights on Ethical and legal aspects of organ donation and transplant and said “Empowering communities through health promotion and prevention is the cornerstone to safeguarding against organ failure. By establishing robust government multiorgan transplant centers and organ retrieval facilities in trauma centers and medical colleges, we pave the path for increased deceased organ and tissue donations. Embracing systems for donation after circulatory death and enhancing swap donation initiatives not only expand the donor pool but also elevate standards and outcomes in transplantation. Through relentless training and capacity building, we can nurture a culture of giving, ensuring every life-saving opportunity is realized.” During the talk, he also commended the efforts of Dr. D. Y Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in the field of organ transplantation. Furthermore, Dr. Bhagyashree Patil highlighted, “At our institution, we have a team of dedicated experts across Heart, Lung, Liver, Pancreas, and Kidney transplants, empowered by the latest in Robotic technology, ECMO, IVF and advanced surgical tools. In the field of organ transplantation, we always honor the human spirit that drives our work. We pay tribute to our generous donors, celebrate the strength of our recipients and acknowledge the steadfast support of their families.”

Highlighting the SOCA-2024 event, Dr. Yashraj Patil, said, “This conference, gathering brilliant minds and innovative spirits, stands as a shining testament to our unwavering commitment towards excellence in healthcare education. The significance of events like SOCA-2024 provide a unique platform where the latest in medical research, surgical innovations, educational methodologies and cutting-edge technology converge, offering us invaluable insights into the future of healthcare and the advancements in hi-tech medical infrastructure.” Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, said “It is a confluence where innovative minds meet, collaborate and engage in a profound exchange of knowledge and ideas. Our aim is not only to delve into the recent advancements in the field of clinical anatomy but also to foster enduring collaborations that will shape the future of medical education and practice.” “The essence of pioneering medical treatment lies in our collective ability to weave the intricate knowledge of anatomy with the precision and innovation of surgical practices. It is a platform where expertise is not only showcased but shared, where the collective wisdom of this gathering can lead to exponential improvements in how we teach, learn and apply the principles of anatomy in surgical settings,” said Dr. P. Vatsalaswamy, Director Academics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre.

The 3-day conference will see medical professionals, students, researchers and medical practitioners from various institutions across the world participating in this enriching event.