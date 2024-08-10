Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s Newly Released Little Engine Mia Sings

New York, NY, August 10, 2024 — “Little Engine Mia Sings”: a captivating and educational children’s book. “Little Engine Mia Sings” is the creation of published author, Dr. Tiffanie Tate, a Christian, dedicated mother, US Navy veteran, and medically retired medical doctor.

Dr. Tate shares, “This is a rhythmic story about a little train engine named Mia who loved to sing. She would often sing for her friends during recess or after school. Her friends loved to hear her sing and thought she sounded cool. Sadly, there was one little engine who did not like it all. His name was Bruce, and toward Mia, mean things he would shout and call.

“One day after school, Bruce was extra mean. On that day, his insults had an extra sting. Mia and her friends decided to do something, but they also realized they could not handle this on their own. This book teaches children about bullying and how Mia and her friends were able to get help. It also educates them about the value of friendship and forgiveness.”