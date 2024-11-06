DVDFab Unveils Its New Product, BookFab AudioBook Creator

San Francisco, CA, November 06, 2024 –About BookFab AudioBook Creator

BookFab AudioBook Creator is a top-rated AI voice generator known for producing high-quality, lifelike audio. With a diverse range of voices and extensive customization options, users gain full control over their content.

The Future of BookFab AudioBook Creator

In its relentless pursuit of technological innovation and enhanced user experience, BookFab AudioBook Creator is iterating at an unprecedented pace. As a pioneer in reading, it leverages cutting-edge AI text-to-speech technology to deliver smarter, more personalized experiences. Each update underscores BookFab’s commitment to transforming reading and guiding the industry toward a more convenient future.

BookFab AudioBook Creator V1.0: Comprehensive Core Features Launched

Supports text import with a built-in simple text editor for text modification and formatting adjustments;

Allows generated speech to be saved in various formats to a designated folder;

Delivers natural reading of text in English and Japanese, with each language supporting 20 voices (10 male + 10 female) and adjustable speech speed and expressiveness.

BookFab AudioBook Creator V2.0: New eBook Support Features Now Live

Supports more formats;

Enhances eBook-to-audio conversion;

Improves content library management, providing a smoother and more enjoyable experience for readers.

BookFab AudioBook Creator V3.0: Enhancing Personalized Experience

Supports custom voice cloning;

Upgrades multilingual adaptation and emotional expression;

Includes a simple audio editor for audio editing.

BookFab AudioBook Creator V4.0: Expanding Diversity

Offers a more comprehensive set of features, with some special functionalities available through paid unlocks;

Supports multi-platform usage, including a mobile version compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.