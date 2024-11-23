Eco-Philosophy & Eco-Dharma Provide Pathways For A Sustainable Future

The World Eco-Philosophy Summit coinciding with the 34thWorld Environment Congress was organised at India International Centre New Delhi on November 21, 2024 by the Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment, New Delhi jointly with World Academy of Higher Education and Development, World-AHEAD and Global Peace Foundation India with the theme “Harmonizing Humanity and Nature: Wisdom, Practice, and Pathways for a Sustainable Future”. The Summit was aimed to emphasize the need for a holistic approach that integrates intellectual inquiry, ethical frameworks, and actionable strategies for ecological restoration.

The Summit was inaugurated by Her Excellency Ms. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, the High Commissioner of Seychelles and was graced by the honoured presence of Mr. Ulrik Jorgensen, Head of Chancery from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark and Ms. Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Chairperson Commonwealth Society of India and was attended by a large gathering of intellectuals and young inspired students of colleges and international schools.

In his opening remarks the Summit Chairman Prof. Priyaranjan Trivedi said “This Summit aims to create a transformative dialogue between ancient wisdom and modern ecological consciousness. This convergence of ideas, rooted in ethical living and sustainable development, seeks to explore how philosophical traditions and spiritual practices can address the pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century”. Interconnectedness is one of its central tenets of Eco-philosophy, asserting that all life on Earth is bound in an intricate web of relationships. Eco-Philosophy emphasizes the intrinsic value of nature, reminding us that the well-being of each organism depends on the health of the entire ecosystem encouraging us to respect rivers, mountains, forests, and wildlife not merely for their utility to us but for their inherent role in the ecological balance. Finally, eco-philosophy promotes an ethic of responsibility, suggesting that as sentient beings with the capacity for foresight, humans have a moral duty to protect and preserve the ecosystems that support all life.

Eco-Dharma builds upon eco-philosophy by bringing ethical and spiritual dimensions into the way we live and act in relation to nature. Drawing from the concept of dharma — a term in Indian spiritual traditions that refers to one’s moral duty, responsible behaviour and conduct or purpose, Eco-Dharma defines an ecological duty that encompasses not only human beings but also all living entities and the planet Mother Earth itself. Eco-Dharma encourages us to adopt a path of non-violence (ahimsa) toward the natural world, minimizing harm to other beings and ecosystems and ordains us to use the natural resources most judiciously and with a sense of responsibility towards conservation and protection of natural harmony and ecological balance, akin to Aparigriha, meaning there by consuming only as much as required and possessing as much as necessary and no more. By practicing eco-dharma, we are called upon to align our daily choices with an ethic of compassion, mindfulness, and reverence for life.

Emphasising the importance of the Summit eminent academician Vice Chancellor of Amity University Gurugram Prof. P.B. Sharma, who is also the President of W-AHEAD and the past President of AIU said “The current ecological crisis is a result of our mindful exploitation of natural resources, unsustainable lifestyles, rampant consumerism, and a disconnection from the natural world. While technological advancements and policy interventions are essential, they must be underpinned by a deeper philosophical reorientation to make our policies and technological advancement, in true sense protector of the interest of man and Mother Nature”. We need science and technology innovations that integrate the ethical and moral dimensions to create technologies of conscience and reorient advancement of science towards creating a more responsible human society.

The Summit was being organized at a time when the whole world community is looking for lasting solutions for peace, harmony, happiness and good health for all along with sustainable development that should protect the interest of man and that of Mother Nature. We all are called upon to submit to the clarion calls of Net Zero Emission compliance by 2050 or even earlier and to take the global challenge of climate change head on and with utmost sincerity and human consciousness work to accomplish the 17 SDGs by 2030. This tall order of our commitment requires us to be the noble citizens of Planet Mother Earth and work with devotion and unconditional commitment to the practice of Eco-Dharma as our guiding force and Echo-Philosophy as our guiding principle, said Prof. Sharma while presenting his Keynote on the theme of the Summit.

Eco-philosophy and Eco-Dharma are to be the foundations for a sustainable future of the global humanity, opined the experts who included Dr. Markandey Rai, Chairman of Global Peace Foundation-India, Prof. S.N. Pandey, Chancellor, International University Nagaland, Dr. Abdul Kalam and Dr Sunil Abrol Chairman and Vice Chairman of World Confederation of Productivity Sciences (India), Dr HRP Yadav, Professor and Head Environmental Engineering at Amity University Gurugram. Dr. AK Merchant, Managing Trustee of Lotus Temple Delhi, Principals of Delhi University that included Gargi College, Maitreyi College and a good number of teachers and students from international schools in Delhi and NCR of Delhi.

Let us lead by example and together embark upon the path of peace, harmony and hope built upon the founding principles of Eco-Philosophy and Eco-Dharma, forging a sustainable future for generations to come. A comprehensive book on Eco-Philosophy and Eco-Dharma was also released on the occasion. The Summit concluded with the New Delhi Declaration that included: