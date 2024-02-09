Education in Ireland Successfully Concludes Virtual Fair for Indian, South Asia students

India, 9th February 2024 – Education in Ireland, the national brand representing Irish Higher Education Institutions globally, has successfully concluded its Virtual Fair targeting students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The fair showcased Ireland’s established reputation in education excellence, with 15 Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) participating in the event.

With 550 students engaging in the virtual sessions, the event offered a valuable opportunity for students and parents to engage directly with representatives from Irish higher education Institutions and Irish visa officers. This fair underscored Ireland’s commitment to delivering exceptional education and global opportunities, supported by the notable 1 to 2-year stay-back visa, affirming Ireland’s proactive approach to international education.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair,” said Mr. Kevin Kelly, Ambassador to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. “The turnout of over 500 students reflects the growing interest among students in pursuing higher education abroad. This event has not only reinforced Ireland’s stand as a premier destination for international students, but also showcased our nation’s burgeoning reputation for educational excellence. The resounding success of the fair is a testament to the collective efforts invested in creating a meaningful and enriching experience for both students and institutions alike.”.

Throughout the virtual fair, HEIs conducted over 1000 virtual sessions through interactive virtual booths, and personalized discussions. Students and parents also benefitted by listening in to a series of seminars that were a part of the fair. These ranged from ‘The International Student Experience in Ireland’ with alumni, to seminars with academics on exploring learning and career prospects in fields like Arts, Humanities, Nursing, Education, Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences. All sessions provided students with a chance to explore courses, connect with representatives, and understand the compelling reasons for choosing Ireland as their educational destination.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager – India & South Asia at Education in Ireland adds, “The Virtual Fair was an ideal opportunity for students, parents and institutions to connect and explore education options, in particular for the September 2024 intake.”

Education in Ireland looks forward to welcoming more talented students from around the world. The fair underscore Ireland’s dedication to providing exceptional educational experiences and further establishing itself as a preferred destination for global education.