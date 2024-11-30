Empowering Young Minds: Dabur Organizes Special Event for Students of TMR Junior College and Boys High School

Hyderabad 30th November, 2024: Winter is one of the most awaited seasons in India, but it may also bring a plethora of diseases like Cold – Cough and Respiratory problems to name a few; which are most prevalent in this season & usually occurs due to a low immunity. Chyawanprash is an around 3000-year-old & well-known Ayurvedic formulation that is used for boosting immunity and helps provide protection against common day to day infections like cough and cold. Dabur Chyawanprash contains many ‘Rasayana’ herbs which help in prevention of a variety of infections through its immunomodulatory effects.

As part of its commitment to safeguard the health of the future generations, Dabur Chyawanprash announced the launch of a mega awareness initiative aimed at securing the health of underprivileged kids across the country. Under this initiative, Dabur Chyawanprash along with a renowned doctor will conduct Immunity awareness sessions to educate children about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses due to changing seasons, common bacteria and viruses.

The drive was flagged off in Hyderabad with a special session conducted for more than 250 kids from TMR Junior college & Boys High school . The session was aimed at creating awareness among kids to fight Illness in winter. The kids were also educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene and a nutritious diet.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd, General Manager Marketing, Mr. Amit Garg Said. “Dabur Chyawanprash has been committed to helping every Indian achieve the strongest immunity for over 100 years. This initiative is a leap forward towards this commitment. We are concerned about the cold wave that claims so many lives every year. Through this Initiative, we will attempt to reach out to provide protection to underprivileged kids by highlighting the importance of Immunity besides providing Chyawanprash to these Kids”. Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U, said, “During cycles of seasonal change there is a sudden temperature variation, which leads to illnesses like cough, cold & flu. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight illnesses like Cold, Cough, Respiratory problems etc. Dabur Chyawanprash is an effective solution to boost one’s immunity needs through changing weather cycles.”

Under this campaign, Dabur Chyawanprash has joined hands with leading NGOs from 22 cities in India i.e. Hyderabad, Agra ,Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Gaya, Indore, Raipur, Pune, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Gwalior and Chandigarh.