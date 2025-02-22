English: A Tool for Social Justice in India, Says Eminent Linguist and Social Reformer Dr. Birbal Jha

New Delhi, February 22, 2025

On the occasion of World Social Justice Day, a compelling discussion on the book English for Social Justice in India was held at British Lingua, East Delhi. The event, attended by educators, social activists, and language enthusiasts, highlighted the role of English as a catalyst for social transformation in India.

Dr. Birbal Jha, delivering the keynote address, emphasized the urgent need to make English education accessible to all sections of society.

“Social justice is not merely about rights; it’s about equipping people with the tools—like English—to claim those rights,” Dr. Jha remarked, setting the tone for the discussion.

He underscored the deep-rooted inequalities in India’s education system, arguing that English must not remain the privilege of the elite but serve as a bridge to equality and equity for all.

"Education is the milk of a lioness, and English is the roar that demands justice in the global arena," Dr. Jha asserted, drawing applause from the audience.

Highlighting the link between linguistic accessibility and democracy, Dr. Jha stated, "Democracy in India will remain incomplete unless English education empowers the marginalised section of society."

Further, Dr. Jha pointed out that English is not just a language but a passport to social justice, economic mobility, and social motility.

"When a person learns English, they not only acquire a language but also gain a voice to demand their rights and dignity," said Dr. Birbal Jha.

The event also delved into the growing need for community engineering through education, with Dr. Jha stating, "Community engineering begins with education, and English is the gear that drives the vehicle of progress."

"The ability to communicate effectively in English gives one access to success in one's career and life," averred Dr. Birbal Jha.

Concluding his address, Dr. Jha stressed, "No social reform is complete until we ensure that every child in India has access to quality English education."

The event left attendees inspired, reinforcing the belief that English is not just an academic subject but a transformative force for social justice, inclusion, and national progress.