English and Sanskrit: A Golden Opportunity for Students, Says Dr. Birbal Jha

Madhubani, September 30, 2024 — The development of the English language has been significantly influenced by Sanskrit, with many English words tracing their roots back to Sanskrit. For instance, the English word “love” originates from the Sanskrit root “lavyante.” English has evolved due to its flexibility, making it a global language today.

Renowned author and educator Dr. Birbal Jha, while speaking at an event in Madhubani, highlighted the importance of learning both English and Sanskrit. He emphasized that mastering both languages not only enhances personal growth but also paves the way for promising career opportunities. “Combining the knowledge of Sanskrit and English is like adding gold to success,” Dr. Jha remarked.

Addressing the students of ‘Lakshmivati Gurukul’ in Sarisavpahi, Madhubani, Dr. Jha explained the significance of Sanskrit, often referred to as the “language of the gods,” believed to have been created by Lord Brahma. On the other hand, English has become the world’s lingua franca. It dominates fields ranging from business and diplomacy to science, technology, and entertainment. Dr. Jha stressed that learning English is now essential for securing better jobs both in India and abroad. He added that the combination of English and Sanskrit will provide students with a competitive edge.

Many students at the Gurukul, according to Dr. Jha, have expressed interest in learning English alongside Sanskrit. Through online classes provided by British Lingua, they will soon begin mastering both languages, setting them on a path to greater career success.

Known as the “Youngest Living Legend of Mithila,” Dr. Birbal Jha emphasized that a strong society is built by strong individuals. He encouraged students to become the best versions of themselves, which will, in turn, create a better society.

Dr. Jha, who hails from a rural background himself, understands the challenges faced by children in remote areas. He has been running programs aimed at improving spoken English skills in rural children, equipping them with the tools needed for employment.

Acharya Rupesh Jha, the director of the Gurukul, praised Dr. Birbal Jha’s efforts, stating that his initiatives have brought revolutionary changes to the employment landscape in Mithila. During the event, Dr. Jha was honored with traditional gifts, including the ceremonial “Pag” and “Dopta,” by the Gurukul students, who welcomed him with Vedic chants.