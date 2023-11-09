Enriching Cultural Festival on Indian Knowledge System to Showcase the Harmony and Tradition Through Performing Arts

The Centre of Excellence for Innovation in Education, Amity University Haryana, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture (Government of India) and the Pandit Chandra Kumar Mallick Memorial Charitable Trust, successfully hosted a two-day cultural festival. The event, titled “Indian Knowledge System: Peace & Harmony through Performing Arts,” took place on the 6th and 7th of November 2023.

The festival aimed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India and spotlight the profound connection between performing arts and the Indian knowledge system. It offered a platform to explore and showcase the invaluable wisdom deeply rooted in traditional art forms and their role in fostering peace and harmony in society.

Prof (Dr) P.B. Sharma, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, during his address on “Indian Knowledge System Through Performing Arts” shed light on the profound connections between India’s rich knowledge system and the world of performing arts. Prof Sharma address provided a scholarly perspective on how traditional art forms contribute to the cultural and intellectual heritage of the nation. Prof. Sharma’s presence set the stage for a culturally and intellectually enriching festival.

Pandit Uday Kumar Mallick, the Founder of Dhrupad Academy in New Delhi, shared profound insights on the topic of “Festival Culture.” His experience added a valuable perspective to the cultural event, highlighting the significance of festivals as carriers of tradition and knowledge.

Padma Shree UstadWasifuddinDagar, a distinguished artist in the world of classical music, delivered a captivating address on “Festival Culture.” With his rich knowledge and experience, UstadWasifuddinDagar provided a unique perspective on the role of festivals in Indian culture and how they contribute to the preservation and dissemination of traditional knowledge and art forms.

Prof Dr Sanjna Vij,Professor of Liberal Arts, Deputy Director, Academic Staff College & Head, Centre of Excellence for Innovation in Education, Amity University, Haryana,during her opening remarks,emphasized the essence of the event, stating, “This event is all about celebrating our rich culture and serving as a tribute to the arts. Dr Sanjna Vij highlighted the objective of the event, to share and celebrate India’s rich cultural history, especially its traditional performing arts that have been a part of our identity for centuries and inspire the audience with amazing performances and help them see the deep links between art, knowledge, and peace.

The event featured performances by internationally acclaimed artists, enriching the cultural experience. Notable artists who graced the stage included:

Padma Shree UstadWasifuddinDagar, Dhrupad, Vocal, International Artists.

Rishi & Mahima Upadhyay, Pakhawaj Player, International Artist.

PranshuChatur Lal, Instrumental, International Artist.

Kathak Dance By Namrata Rai, International Artist

Mr Nilesh Nikesh Mallick-Vocal Classical

The “Indian Knowledge System: Peace & Harmony through Performing Arts” cultural festival was a resounding success. It not only celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage but also emphasized the profound connection between traditional art forms and the promotion of peace and harmony in society. The captivating performances by internationally acclaimed artists added to the event’s cultural significance.

This festival was a testament to the commitment of Amity University Haryana and its partners in advancing knowledge and cultural traditions. It provided attendees with a deeper understanding of India’s cultural heritage and the wisdom that has been passed down through generations.