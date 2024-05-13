EuroKids Preschool Hosts Heartfelt Mother’s Day Celebrations

Mumbai, May 13, 2024: EuroKids Preschool, the country’s foremost preschool expert, embraced the joy of Mother’s Day with heartfelt celebrations, engaging over 2200 children across 100+ centres in a series of meaningful activities. The aim of this delightful event was to create lasting memories for mothers and their children while fostering a sense of love, appreciation, and togetherness.

Mother’s Day is a significant occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the unwavering love and dedication of mothers. EuroKids recognizes it as an ideal opportunity to introduce young minds to the concept of expressing gratitude and to nurture the special bond between a mother and her child. The Mother’s Day celebrations were thoughtfully curated to provide a perfect avenue for children to express their love and affection.

The day was filled with engaging activities designed to strengthen the mother-child bond. A vibrant music and movement session had mothers and children dancing and singing together. Children gave heartfelt performances dedicated to their mothers, and there were multiple fun games conducted, further enhancing the joyful atmosphere. An arts & crafts session followed, allowing them to create masterpieces side by side, with palm painting activities and greeting card making being particularly popular. Mothers and children used their creativity to craft beautiful keepsakes together, making it a wonderful blend of fun, creativity, and bonding that left cherished memories for both.

Commenting on the celebration, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), remarked, “At EuroKids, we understand the profound impact mothers have on their children’s development, both intellectually and emotionally. Our Mother’s Day celebrations were designed to create a nurturing space where mothers and children could connect, learn, and create lasting memories while celebrating the irreplaceable role mothers play in their children’s lives. Witnessing the joy and love on their faces was truly heartwarming. These early experiences also lay the foundation for a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive development, and we are honored to have played a role in facilitating them “ Speaking on the successful Mother’s Day celebration, Ranjana Mullick, Centre Head, EuroKids Kestopur, Kolkata, said, “Our Mother’s Day celebrations were a heartfelt tribute to the first teachers in children’s lives. It was a joyous occasion filled with love, togetherness, and cherished moments. We were delighted to have mothers join us in this celebration, as children expressed their gratitude through gifts and performances, making the day truly unforgettable.”

This Mother’s Day celebration served as a testament to the enduring love and gratitude shared within the EuroKids family. Through such celebrations, EuroKids reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young minds with essential 21st-century skills.