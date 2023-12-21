Faith Bowen’s Newly Released A Gypsy’s Wedding

Webster, NY, December 21, 2023 — “A Gypsy’s Wedding”: a charming tale of young love when two Romany tribes unite. “A Gypsy’s Wedding” is the creation of published author, Faith Bowen.

Bowen shares, “Wet blades of grass were slapping her legs as she ran to the water to escape another night of dancing for townsmen who appeared around the campfire of her people. Renea never knew that she was being watched by a mysterious, handsome stranger who would turn her world around. Gypsies, caravans, simpler times, and your heart’s spark found.”