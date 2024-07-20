Fernandez & Karney Announces Annual Scholarship Opportunity for Pre-Law and Law Students

Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2024 — Fernandez & Karney, a leading family law firm based in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce its annual scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a career in law. The Fernandez & Karney Scholarship aims to support promising students who plan to attend school in the fall of 2024 as either pre-law undergraduates or first-year law students.

Eligibility requirements for the Fernandez & Karney Scholarship include:

– U.S. citizenship or authorization to work in the United States.

– Acceptance and plans to attend school as a pre-law undergraduate or entering law school in the fall of 2024.

– Minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.0.

– Submission of a completed resume, a one to three-page typed essay on a topic related to the area of law the applicant intends to pursue, complete school transcripts, an acceptance letter from a U.S. school, and proof of legal residency in the U.S.

The $1,000 scholarship award is intended to assist with tuition and related expenses. Recipients will receive a check made payable directly to cover these expenses, and they will be expected to submit receipts in accordance with IRS regulations.

Fernandez & Karney are proud to offer this scholarship opportunity to help aspiring lawyers achieve their academic and professional aspirations and look forward to reviewing applications from talented and deserving students across the country.

Completed applications must be submitted through the form available on the Fernandez & Karney website no later than September 15, 2024. The scholarship award recipient will be notified of their selection on or about September 28, 2024.