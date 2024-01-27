FTCCI Launches Certificate Program on Export & Import Management in Collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Hyderabad, January 27, 2024 – The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI), announced the commencement of a six-day “Certificate Program on Export & Import Management.” This program, sponsored by The Ministry of Commerce & Industry under the Market Access Initiative for Capacity Building, is set to equip 67 business owners from the Leather Industry with essential skills and knowledge in international trade.

The training program is being hosted at the FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre and is part of FTCCI’s commitment to fostering growth and competitiveness in the export and import sectors. The inauguration ceremony held on Saturday was graced by FTCCI’s President, Mr. Meela Jayadev, who emphasized the significance of capacity building in the current economic landscape.

Mr. Jayadev highlighted the importance of the Leather Industry and urged businesses in priority sectors such as food items, handicrafts, handlooms, GI Products, carpets, leather, sports goods & toys, silk, wool, jute, and minor forest produce to actively participate in such capacity-building initiatives. He emphasized the role of training programs in enhancing expertise and ensuring success in global trade.

This training program is just the beginning of FTCCI’s broader initiative to organize four similar programs in Medak, Guntur, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar Districts. By expanding its reach, FTCCI aims to empower businesses across diverse regions to thrive in the dynamic world of international trade.