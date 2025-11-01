Galgotias University and L&T EduTech Join Forces to Build Future-Ready Engineers Through Skill-Based Learning

Greater Noida, 1st November, 2025: Galgotias University has announced a strategic partnership with L&T EduTech, the learning initiative of Larsen & Toubro, to foster a new era of skill-based engineering education. The collaboration aims to empower students with industry-aligned learning, hands-on training, and practical exposure that bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world applications.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by integrating L&T EduTech’s industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on training modules, and real-world projects into Galgotias University’s engineering programs. The initiative will equip students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies, engineering applications, and project-based learning experiences relevant to current industry demands.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “Our partnership with L&T EduTech reflects our commitment to creating industry-ready graduates equipped with practical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and a strong engineering foundation. Together, we aim to nurture a new generation of innovators and technologists who can contribute meaningfully to India’s growth story.”

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to specialised certification programs, faculty development workshops, and project-based assessments designed by industry experts from L&T. The partnership also includes opportunities for joint research, internships, and industry interactions to foster holistic professional development.

With this partnership, Galgotias University continues to create opportunities for students to go beyond textbooks, gaining the technical skills, problem-solving mindset, and real-world experience needed to thrive in their engineering careers.