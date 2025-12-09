Galgotias University Successfully Hosts the AI Impact Summit 2025 Pre-Summit Symposium

Greater Noida, Dec 09: Galgotias University successfully hosted the AI Impact Summit 2025 Pre-Summit Symposium, a landmark national dialogue held as a precursor to the upcoming AI Impact Summit scheduled from 16th–20th February 2026 in New Delhi. The event reflected India’s fast-progressing journey towards an AI-powered future, in alignment with the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who continues to steer the nation towards innovation-led, inclusive growth.

The symposium brought together top leaders from education, policy, and artificial intelligence. Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara served as the Guest of Honour, and Dr. Amit Dutta, Director, AICTE (AI in Education, Indian Knowledge System) and renowned AI author, also addressed the gathering.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 6000+ delegates in hybrid mode, including policymakers, academic leaders, researchers, startups, students, and industry professionals. The symposium highlighted the progressive academic direction of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, and the strong institutional foundation built under the leadership of Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University.

High-impact panel discussions by experts from Amazon, IBM Consulting, and other leading global organizations brought deep insights into the emerging AI landscape.

Key Panel Discussions

Panel 1: AI-Enabled Workforce Empowerment

Panel 2: Inclusive AI & Ethical Talent Development

Panel 3: Policy & Governance for Ethical AI Workforce Integration

These discussions strengthened Galgotias University’s role as a national catalyst for responsible AI adoption, innovation-led development, and building a future-ready workforce that aligns with India’s global aspirations.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “At Galgotias University, we are deeply committed to empowering India’s youth with the skills, mindset, and ethical grounding required to thrive in an AI-driven world. Hosting the AI Impact Summit 2025 Pre-Summit Symposium is a proud moment for us, as it brings national thought leaders under one roof to shape India’s AI future. Our collaborations, futuristic curriculum, and focus on innovation ensure that Galgotias students not only adapt to technological change but also lead it. We will continue to champion meaningful dialogues and initiatives that prepare the nation for an inclusive and globally competitive AI era.”

Galgotias University expressed its sincere gratitude to AICTE for granting permission to host this national forum, making Galgotias the only university from the Northern Region to organize this prestigious Pre-Summit. With this milestone, Galgotias University continues to advance its mission of transforming education through innovation, industry-aligned learning, and strategic initiatives that prepare students for the emerging digital economy, further reaffirming its position as one of India’s most forward-looking and future-ready institutions.