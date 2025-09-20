GETI, India’s National Hub for Teacher Training & School Transformation, Launches Hi PATH App Across 10,000 Schools

Lucknow, 20 September 2025 – The Global Education & Training Institute (GETI), India’s national hub for teacher training and school transformation, concluded its three-day Ed Leadership International Roundtable with a landmark announcement: the launch of the Hi PATH App, a breakthrough tool set to transform student assessments and empower teachers nationwide. The app was officially unveiled on 17th September 2025 by Dr. Sunita Gandhi, Founder GETI, and Mr. Nishant Jaiswal, Head, CBSE & Technical Operations, CIS & GETI.

Specially designed for educators, the Hi PATH App scans Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to provide real-time insights into student progress. This empowers teachers to deliver personalized support without additional workload, reducing paperwork and freeing time for meaningful teaching. Initially rolled out up to Grade 5, the app will benefit over 10,000 schools where GETI’s ALfA pedagogy is already active—from low-income and government schools to private institutions.

The three-day Roundtable also marked the launch of the PATH Movement—a pioneering framework designed to transform Indian classrooms and empower grassroots teachers. PATH stands for Purposeful Learning, Active Classrooms, Transformative Outcomes, and Holistic Growth, and directly complements India’s NEP 2020 and SDG 4 reforms. The event saw the participation of 1000+ educators from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Dr. Sunita Gandhi, Founder of GETI and DEVI Sansthan, shared, “With the launch of the Hi PATH App, the combination of ALfA + PATH framework becomes a purposeful, active, transformative, holistic approach with the core focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), directly aligned with NIPUN Bharat. Hi PATH empowers teachers to focus on guiding, inspiring, and connecting with their students, rather than spending time on repetitive administrative tasks. It eases assessment while creating joyful, interactive learning for children.”

Hi PATH is designed as a child-centric, stress-free tool. Its printed books begin with simple samples, build up theory, and include mixed exercises reinforced through fun, tactile, and kinesthetic activities. The app further extends this learning journey with e-books, videos, and real-time performance tracking for students and parents. It is already being piloted internationally in Ghana, Peru, Maldives, Philippines, and Indonesia, with more collaborations in progress.

Mr. Nishant Jaiswal, Head — CBSE & Technical Operations, CIS & GETI, added, “Our aim is to make the child’s learning journey enjoyable rather than stressful. While teachers guide the process, Hi PATH ensures that focus remains on direct interaction and communication between student and program, with teachers intervening where it matters most.”

The Ed Leadership International Roundtable opened with a video message from Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, Government of India, expressing his support for the PATH Movement. The finale featured an International Panel with educators from Maldives, USA, Norway, Indonesia, and more, discussing the implementation of ALfA pedagogy in their countries.

With its global reach and nationwide scale-up, GETI is positioning Hi PATH as an assessment + learning ecosystem that strengthens FLN, citizenship, and 21st-century skills—building a generation aligned with NEP 2020 and India’s NIPUN Bharat 2027 goals.