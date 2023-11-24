Gilbert Leidig Jr. M.D.’s New Book, Angels, A Thirty Day Walk

Landenburg, PA, November 24, 2023 — Gilbert Leidig Jr., M.D., a father, grandfather, husband, veteran of the US Army Medical Corps, and interventional cardiologist, has completed his new book, “Angels, A Thirty Day Walk”: a faithful and insightful collection which serves as a guide to a deeper connection with God.

The book opens, “At Mass, when Catholics recite the Nicene Creed, they begin this profession of faith with its towering lines: ‘I believe in one God, the Father almighty, maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible.’ For Gilbert Leidig Jr., M. D., the full import of that credal statement is immediate and pertinent. Those who know Gil are well aware that he approaches both the visible and the invisible with the certainty of deep faith. As a physician, he deals with the physical reality of the human body and its need for healing. He is intimately engaged with the visible. However, he accepts with equal confidence the reality of invisible creatures of pure spirit—the unseen choirs of angels, each ordered to a specific role in the divine plan.”

Published by Page Publishing, Gilbert Leidig Jr., M.D.’s lovely book is a compelling look into the author’s devotion to God. Leidig details his conversations with God and allows readers to have access to these daily conversations. He talks at length about being guided and inspired by God and angels. He lays out all that he has learned and gives it to readers to find solace in.

Leidig’s simple and straightforward writing style allows all readers access to these important conversations. His writing relates to readers and gives insight into the ways that God’s angels help reveal the love of God. Leidig hopes that readers will learn from his writings and use them to fully embrace the love of God.