Gillco International School Shines at TechnoEsprit 2024

In a remarkable display of talent and teamwork, students from Gillco International School excelled at the TechnoEsprit competition organized by Shemrock School. Our young achievers have made us proud with their exceptional performances across various categories.

Navya Mahajan and Japnoor Kaur secured the first position in the Tug-of-War category, demonstrating immense strength, coordination, and team spirit. In addition, Tarun Singh Grover and Ruhie Chawla earned an impressive second place in the Robot Race, a testament to their technical prowess and innovative thinking.

Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, expressed her pride in the students’ accomplishments: “This is a proud moment for all of us at Gillco International School. Our students have once again shown that with dedication, teamwork, and a passion for learning, they can excel in any challenge. I congratulate our winners and encourage them to continue striving for excellence in all their future endeavors.”

Gillco International School remains committed to nurturing future leaders by providing them with a platform to explore and excel in diverse fields. We congratulate our students on their outstanding success and look forward to witnessing many more such achievements.