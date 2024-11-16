Gillco International School Students Excel at Aravalli International’s Inter-School Competition

Gillco International School is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of its students at the recently concluded inter-school competition hosted by Aravalli International School. The talented young achievers showcased their skills, determination, and dedication, bringing laurels to the institution.

In the fiercely contested Digital Shield conversation category, Shaurya Bhatt emerged victorious, securing the prestigious Gold medal with his exceptional oratory skills and insightful discussions. The Quizzard team, consisting of Abhiraj, Avleen, and Aarav, displayed impressive knowledge and teamwork, earning them the Silver medal. Demonstrating creative innovation, Ayushman won the Bronze medal in the 3D Modeling competition, a testament to his ingenuity and dedication.

Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, expressed her pride and commended the students for their dedication and hard work. “We are incredibly proud of their dedication, hard work, and excellence! Keep shining bright!” she said. Dr. Kaushal also emphasized the importance of nurturing students’ talents and providing them with opportunities to showcase their abilities on prestigious platforms.

The outstanding achievements of the students at this inter-school event highlight Gillco International School’s commitment to fostering academic and co-curricular excellence. The school continues to encourage its students to aim high and cultivate skills that prepare them for success both inside and outside the classroom.

Gillco International School is a premier educational institution dedicated to providing a holistic learning experience. With a focus on academic excellence, character development, and nurturing talents, the school empowers students to excel in a dynamic world.