Gillco International School Students Inspired at ISB Leadership Summit 2024

Mohali, October 2024: Gillco International School proudly participated in the esteemed ISB Leadership Summit 2024, where students had the opportunity to learn from top leaders and innovators. Key speakers included CEOs from startups such as Lahori Jeera, Paytm, and UpGrad, who shared their journeys and lessons in entrepreneurship. The Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh encouraged students to contribute to the development of India’s backward areas, while the Vice President of India outlined the government’s vision for a developed India by 2047.

The event provided Gillco students with key insights into leadership, the value of perseverance, and the importance of learning from others’ mistakes. It was a transformative experience, equipping them with the tools to lead in an increasingly globalized world.

Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, expressed her pride, stating, “The ISB Leadership Summit gave our students unparalleled exposure to successful leaders and changemakers. It reinforced our belief in preparing them for the challenges of the future by inspiring them to innovate and lead with confidence.”