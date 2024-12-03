Gillco International School’s Annual Day Celebrations Feature Two Unforgettable Performances

Gillco International School (GIS) celebrated its Annual Day 2024-25 with two vibrant events, “The Eight Wonders” on November 30 and “Lost and Found Express” on December 1. The two-day celebration showcased the students’ energy, creativity, and introspection, leaving the audience captivated and inspired.

The events commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and warm welcomes by Principal Dr. Kritika Kaushal. On the first day, Dr. Ginni Duggal graced the occasion as the chief guest, while on the second day, Mr. Vivek Atray brought his wisdom and enthusiasm to the gathering.

The Eight Wonders:

Students celebrated the beauty of human bonds, emphasizing love, care, and compassion. The highlight of the show was the unveiling of the “eighth wonder” as humanity, symbolizing universal brotherhood. Performances inspired reflection on modernization’s impact on relationships, blending retro and modern themes to depict the strength of human connection.

Lost and Found Express:

The second day’s event focused on introspection, addressing the challenges of the digital age, including anxiety, stress, and social isolation. The narrative revolved around a protagonist who rediscovers the importance of family, friends, and moral values, delivering a strong message about reclaiming meaningful relationships. The event concluded with a spirited Bhangra performance that energized the audience.

Chairman Mr. Ranjit Singh Gill congratulated the students and staff, saying, “The faculty of the school is determined to provide exposure to students for good academics and simultaneously ensure that they enjoy the most joyful moments of this age in their school. Students at Gillco International School enjoy the best opportunities to carve their skills and excel in their respective fields.” Principal Dr. Kritika Kaushal expressed her pride, stating, “Students performed really well at the event. We shall organise similar events in the future as well where students get a chance to present their skills. The credit for the successful organisation of this event goes to the teachers who trained the students tremendously well.”

The events were a testament to the collaborative spirit of the students, staff, and parents, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.