Global Indian International School, Noida Celebrates ‘Incredible India’

Delhi NCR: GIIS Noida recently celebrated its annual day with great pomp and show. The theme for this year’s celebration was Incredible India, showcasing the rich diversity and vibrant culture of the country. Students from pre-primary to 8th grade participated in various performances and cultural activities, mesmerizing the audience with their talent and enthusiasm.

The event was a visual treat for all the attendees, as the students beautifully depicted the different facets of India through dance, music, and drama. From traditional folk dances to modern interpretations of Indian art forms, the performances truly captured the essence of the country.

The esteemed chief guests at the event were Ms. Nalini Asthana and Ms. Kamlini Asthana, both Padma Sri Awardees from the Benaras Gharana of Kathak dance. Joining them was Dr. Priyadarshan Lakhawat, the Director of Academics NCHMCT under the Ministry of Tourism, and Colonel Abhishek Misra, an officer in the Indian Army commissioned from OTA, Chennai, Ms.Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Secretary Fisheries Govt. of India, Dr. Anshu Raina, MBBS, MD, HOD- Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Together, these esteemed guests brought a unique blend of talent, experience, and honor to the event, making it a truly memorable and distinguished affair.

The principal of GIIS Noida, Mr. Ganesh Sharma, expressed his joy and pride in seeing the students showcase their talent and creativity on stage, he added “The Annual Day celebration was a testament to the incredible talent, hard work, and dedication of our students. I am immensely proud of every one of them for showcasing the diverse and vibrant culture of our incredible India.”

The entire two-day celebration was divided into four beautiful themes, each depicting the rich cultural heritage and diversity of incredible India. The first theme, “Abhinn Bharat Harmony in Diversity,” showcased the unity and harmony among the diverse communities of India. The second theme, “Taj Mahal ka Tender,” highlighted the exquisite beauty and grandeur of the iconic Taj Mahal. The third theme, “Bharat Darshan: Aladdin’s magical carpet ride,” took the audience on a whimsical journey through the enchanting landscapes and landmarks of India. Finally, the fourth theme, “India – The Shades of Time,” explored the historical evolution and cultural transformation of India over the centuries.

Through these themes, the celebration truly captured the essence and spirit of incredible India. Overall, the annual day celebration at GIIS Noida was a resounding success, leaving everyone in awe of the beauty and diversity of ‘Incredible India’.