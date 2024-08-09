Global Knowledge Campus Offers Placements to Over 100 Students from Pharmacy and ITI Departments

India, August 09th, 2024: In an extraordinary achievement, Global Knowledge Campus, a premier educational institution in West Bengal, successfully placed over 100 students from the Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharm.) and ITI (Fitter and Electrician) departments. This landmark event, which took place during the Offer Letter Distribution Ceremony, marks a new chapter in the institution’s history. This success was made possible through valuable partnerships with industry leaders, Med Plus, India, and Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd.

Med Plus, a leading name in pharmaceutical retail, and Dhoot Transmission, a top manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses and electrical components, have recognized the outstanding potential of these students. Their endorsements underscore the high-quality education and training provided at the Global Knowledge Campus.

“We are grateful to the association of Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd., and I appreciate the dedication of our fellow students, which is truly commendable. I have no doubt that our students will excel in their careers. It is a great honor to call on my students, and I look forward to witnessing their future successes. We are always there and can assure my students that the Global Knowledge Campus will always support them,” remarked Mr. Subhojit Mukhopadhyay , Principal of Global Private ITI. Prof. (Dr.) N. N. Bala, Principal of the Global Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, said, “I congratulate all the achievers and take a moment to appreciate the education faculty for making it possible and helping our students to achieve. Best wishes to all of them.” On embarking on the successful placement drive, Mr. Subhankar Das, Executive Chairman of Global Knowledge Campus, mentioned, “This achievement is a proud moment for our institution. The success of our students in securing these placements is a testament to their hard work and our commitment to providing a nurturing and enriching educational experience. We are thrilled to support our students as they embark on these exciting career opportunities.”

Global Knowledge Campus has consistently demonstrated its commitment to student success with a history of facilitating prestigious placements. This year’s unprecedented achievement of placing over 100 students is a testament to the institution’s dedication to excellence in education and industry engagement.