Grade 12 student raises over 4 Lakh INR for ‘Green Future Bengaluru’ initiative, driving sustainability in government schools

Mumbai, 10th September 2024: Driven by a commitment to sustainability, a Grade 12 student from Tanglin Trust School in Singapore spearheaded an inspiring initiative, raising over 4 lakh INR for the ‘Green Future Bengaluru’ project. The campaign was carried out in five government schools: Bettahalasuru High School, Bettahalasuru Primary School, Tarahunise, Hunsemaranahalli, and Sonappanahalli. This effort is in line with Embassy Group’s long-standing mission to improve educational environments and foster environmental stewardship.

The project benefits over 600 students by focusing on key sustainability pillars such as waste management and water conservation. The initiative introduced essential infrastructure, including dry and wet waste bins, composting units, and reusable cloth bags to encourage effective waste segregation and composting. Additionally, faucet aerators were installed in two schools to promote water conservation.

Commenting on the initiative, Master Dishan said, “The project holds great significance for me because it allows me to combine my passion for gardening and sustainability with my desire to make a positive impact wherever possible. I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to help shape these young students’ mindsets around sustainability, as I believe that educating children about these crucial topics at a young age can instill lasting values of environmental stewardship. This project isn’t just about teaching them facts and content; it’s about forging a personal connection with sustainability and making it an integral part of their lives. Ultimately, every individual has a stake in the future of our planet. Knowing that I can play a role in fostering a sense of responsibility toward our planet in these students makes this experience deeply rewarding.”

In addition to physical installations, Dishan also conducted engaging educational workshops where students learnt about the importance of waste segregation and water conservation through interactive activities such as games and pledges. These sessions have not only educated the students but also inspired them to advocate for sustainability within their communities.