Greenwood High students outshine in IGCSE 2024 Examinations

Bangalore, August 14, 2024: In yet another display of academic excellence, the students of Greenwood High International School have brought laurels to the school in IGCSE June 2024 Series Examinations. The key highlight is that three students – Amisha Sharma, Inesh Dora Kanati and Nakshatra Ganesh have secured all 9 A* (maximum subjects offered to a student).
Also, four students have secured all A* (considering minimum 8 subjects) and seven students have secured 8 A*. Around 68% of all grades secured overall were A and A* and 86% of all grades secured overall were B and above.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our high achievers and their families in the examinations. This year, the overall percentage of A*, A and above, B and above, ICE Certification, Distinctions and Merits have increased, thanks to the sincere effort of our students. These results are a true reflection of our students’ diligence and the unwavering dedication of our faculty whose guidance and support played a pivotal role in shaping the students’ success. We wish our students the very best for their future academic pursuits and university placements, said Ms. Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School.