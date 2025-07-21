Grooming South Asia’s Political Future: IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts 24 Sri Lankan Political Leaders

Bodh Gaya, July 21, 2025: Underscoring India’s commitment to regional democratic dialogue and leadership capacity building, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya hosted 24 young political leaders from Sri Lanka for a specially designed academic module as part of the ongoing Young Political Leaders Programme (YPLP), organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The Sri Lankan delegation represents a diverse cross-section of the island nation’s political spectrum, comprising sitting Members of Parliament, local government councillors, youth leaders, and legal professionals. Delegates from 15 political parties participated, including four representatives from National People’s Power (NPP), three each from Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), two from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), and one each from ten other national and regional parties. The cohort comprises 20 male and 4 female participants, representing the Sinhalese, Tamil, and Muslim communities, reflecting the country’s political and cultural diversity.

Welcoming the delegation, Prof. Vinita Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, remarked, “This is not merely an exchange of knowledge, but a forging of democratic kinship. As future leaders of South Asia engage with each other at IIM Bodh Gaya, they are laying the groundwork for a region defined by cooperation, empathy, and shared progress.”

The training sessions held on July 21 at IIM Bodh Gaya focused on key aspects of public leadership. These covered building and leading public institutions, stakeholder dynamics in policy execution, emotional intelligence in leadership, and collaborative governance for institutional reform. Delivered through a mix of lectures, case studies, and interactive simulations, the sessions were curated by senior faculty of IIM Bodh Gaya to provide actionable insights into effective public leadership. The module was tailored to support cross-national dialogue, mutual learning, and reflection on governance challenges from both Indian and Sri Lankan perspectives.

Mr. Chitral Fernando, Hon’ble Attorney at Law and Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka, expressed his gratitude for the enriching experience and highlighted that the insights gained on mindfulness and leadership would be valuable in shaping his approach to public service and governance in Sri Lanka. The visit also included an excursion to the historic Mahabodhi Temple and surrounding Buddhist monasteries, reinforcing the region’s spiritual and civilizational significance.

The delegation commenced their visit in New Delhi, where they engaged with senior government officials and institutions, including the Indian Parliament, IIT Delhi, JNU, UIDAI, and NDTV. The itinerary featured thematic sessions on foreign policy, electoral processes, and economic development. Following their academic engagement at IIM Bodh Gaya and cultural immersion in Bihar, the delegates will proceed to Bengaluru for the final leg of the programme. There, the delegation is scheduled to visit leading institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and technology firms including Infosys, Foxconn, and Tata Elxsi, offering them a first-hand perspective on India’s innovation ecosystem and digital public infrastructure.

The Young Political Leaders Programme is part of ICCR’s flagship cultural diplomacy initiative to promote democratic collaboration and deepen grassroots diplomatic engagement across South Asia. The IIM Bodh Gaya was selected to anchor the leadership development component of the programme speaks of the institute’s rising prominence in the domain of governance and education.