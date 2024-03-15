HACE Presents the Second Annual Scholarship Gala

Elizabeth, NJ, March 15, 2024 –The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) invites all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its Second Annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. HACE is fundraising in order to sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarships, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the HACE YouthBuild Scholarship, and the HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. Scholarship opportunities will be available to residents and Section 8 participants of the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth as well as City of Elizabeth residents.

The HACE Scholarship Fund was established in 2015. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational goals of Elizabeth residents by assisting them with educational costs such as tuition, books, and any additional fees. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school, or graduate school. “We were thrilled to revitalize the scholarship fund last year and advance opportunities for young adults in the Elizabeth community,” said William Jones, Executive Director of HACE. “We anticipate an even higher turnout at this year’s event and welcome our partners and fellow advocates of higher education to make a true difference in these individuals’ lives.” HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, live music, and the presentation of the scholarship and community awards.

The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted:

• Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services – Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch

• Rutgers University Center for Green Building – Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik

• Community Foodbank of New Jersey – Elaine Sanders

• Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy – Claire Mulry

Those interested in attending the gala can purchase individual tickets or sponsorship packages by visiting the event page at hacenj.square.site/events. There are five different sponsorship levels including Platinum ($7,500), Diamond ($5,000), Gold ($2,500), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500). Individual tickets to the event are $125. Each sponsorship package comes with a specified number of tickets as well as an opportunity for ad space in the gala program; additional donations can also be made through the event page at hacenj.square.site/donations. Tickets and sponsorship packages can also be purchased in person at 688 Maple Avenue, Elizabeth, N.J. 07202.