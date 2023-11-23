Haryana Yoga Commission, Amity University Haryana, Gurugram, and the International Naturopathy Organization organize a state-level conference on the occasion of National Naturopathy Day

November 23, 2023: Haryana Yoga Commission, Amity University Haryana, Gurugram, and the International Naturopathy Organization jointly organized a state-level conference on the occasion of National Naturopathy Day at Amity University Haryana. The event was inaugurated by Dr Jaideep Arya, Hon’able Chairman of Haryana Yoga Commission, and Prof. P.B. Sharma, Hon’able Vice Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, presided over the session. The practical session on naturopathy was conducted by Dr. Vijata Arya, involving active participation from university students.

In the state-level naturopathy conference, Shri Vedprakash Sharma, Hon’able Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission, attended as the chief guest. Prof Vikas Madhukar, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University, Dr. Anant Biradar, National President of INO, Dr. Kiranmayi, Additional Director of Education Department, Dr. Vinay, Head of Population Department at SCERT, were also present.

The conference commenced with the lighting of the lamp and the Naturopathy Anthem. Additionally, the launch of “Kaun Banega Swasthya Rakshak” was carried out by Haryana Yoga Commission and Indo-Vietnam Medical Board. The program saw participation from approximately 1000 attendees, including students from Amity University Haryana, members of INO, yoga enthusiasts, local practitioners of yoga and naturopathy.

Dr. Jaideep Arya, Chairman of Haryana Yoga Commission, expressed gratitude to all the participants, emphasizing the role of naturopathy in promoting a drug-free and disease-free life. He highlighted the significance of adopting natural healing methods for overall physical and mental well-being. Dr. Arya acknowledged the founder of Amity University, Hon’ble Dr. Ashok Chauhan, for setting an exemplary benchmark in nature conservation and promoting research collaboration with Haryana Yoga Commission.

The chief guest, Shri Vedprakash Sharma, (IPS), Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission, commended the collaborative efforts of the three institutions. He emphasized the self-sufficiency of naturopathy as a complete system of healing, eliminating the need for any other form of treatment. Shri Sharma also spoke about the relevance of both yoga and naturopathy for a healthy body.

Amity University Haryana, Hon’able Vice Chancellor Prof PB Sharma congratulated everyone on the successful organization of the program, promoting values of ethics and goodwill. Prof Sharma shared his personal experience of adopting yoga and naturopathy in his life. In a reflective and personal note, Prof PB Sharma shared his own experience of incorporating yoga and naturopathy into his life. He emphasized the transformative impact these practices had on his well-being, underscoring the importance of embracing holistic approaches to health. By sharing his journey, Prof Sharma aimed to inspire others to explore and adopt natural and healthy lifestyles.

Key speakers, including Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chaudhary, Director of the Indo-Vietnam Medical Board and HIMS Hospital, Dr. D.N. Sharma, National Vice President of INO, Dr. Brijendra Arya, Director of Kayakalp Yoga Naturopathy Institute, Swami Anand Dev, Management Representative of Patanjali University, Dr. Navdeep Joshi, Nada Yoga Guru, Shri Omprakash, Principal of Sanskar School Pali, Dr. Abhishek Jain, Wellness Project Advisor, Dr. Madan Manav, Member of Haryana Yoga Commission, and Dr. Harish Yadav, Coordinator of INO, delivered lectures on the health benefits and applications of natural therapy.

Dr D.N. Sharma demonstrated the application of Akash Bell paste and suggested the consumption of peeled potato in a mixer on an empty stomach to alleviate joint pain. Renowned scientist and thinker, Dr. Vishwa swaroop Chaudhary, spoke about the natural treatment of kidney diseases and dialysis, highlighting the benefits of hydrotherapy, tub therapy, and breathing exercises for respiratory diseases.

Yogiraj Omprakash emphasized that natural therapy considers soil, water, sunlight, and air as medicines for all diseases.

The program concluded with thanks from Dr. Madan Manav, a specialist in naturopathy and a member of Haryana Yoga Commission, and Prof (Dr) Sanjna Vij from Amity University Haryana, who played the role of coordinators in the event. Prof Sanjna Vij thanks encapsulated not only the collaborative spirit that characterized the program but also the dedication and hard work put in by all those involved. She expressed gratitude to the speakers, participants, volunteers, and the entire team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event a memorable and impactful experience.