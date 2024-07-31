Heritage Xperiential Learning School now in Noida

Noida, 31st July 2024 – The Heritage Xperiential Group of Schools is proud to announce an exciting new chapter for The Heritage School, Noida. Effective immediately, The Heritage School Noida will be transitioning to become a fully integrated member of the Heritage Xperiential Group of Schools.

The school will now be called The Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Noida (HXLS Noida), and will be led by the core Heritage Xperiential Leadership team. This transition will significantly strengthen the school’s experiential learning pedagogy and curriculum, as well as increase sharing of best practices between HXLS Noida and the Heritage Xperiential Learning Schools in Gurgaon.

Students will benefit from immersive, real-world experiences that are at the heart of the Heritage Xperiential Learning Schools in Gurgaon, and this immersive learning environment will foster deep engagement, critical thinking, and essential skills for success in today’s dynamic world.

The state-of-the art campus in Noida is a blend of collaborative and individual learning, offering curated academic and co-curricular infrastructure for learners across different ages. This transition will further strengthen the school’s focus on areas such as experiential learning, literacy, numeracy, design thinking, maker-centred learning, and social emotional learning.