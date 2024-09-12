Hierank Business School, Noida Organises Seminar on “Role of Entrepreneurship and Startups in Developing India”

Noida, 12th September 2024 – Hierank Business School hosted an insightful seminar on “The Role of Entrepreneurship and Startups in Developing India,” attracting students and dignitaries alike. The event was anchored by Prof. Swati Pandey, who emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping India’s future economy. The program began with a warm welcome from Honourable Chairman, Prof. Rajesh Sahay, who set the tone for the day by addressing the relevance of the theme.

Key Speakers and Highlights

Mr. Dhirendra Kumar, Founder of Xonier Technologies Pvt. Ltd., was the first speaker to take the stage. His talk revolved around the challenges and opportunities in entrepreneurship. He guided the students on:

Overcoming the myth that government jobs are the only viable career path. The importance of having a good mentor for growth. How persistence is key in sustaining a startup beyond the initial 3-4 years. The philosophy of “slow and steady wins the race.” Clarifying the difference between an entrepreneur and a startup. The crucial need for entrepreneurship in a developing nation like India. Encouraging students to explore new ideas and innovations, and to visit incubation centers for mentorship and guidance.

Mr. Anil Pratham, Former DGP of Gujarat, provided a unique perspective on entrepreneurship through his experience in law enforcement. He discussed:

The ultimate objective of entrepreneurship is achieving set goals. How citizens, from a police perspective, are considered “consumers” and that law and order are prerequisites for economic activities. The importance of feedback for businesses. The critical role of risk-taking in business. Funding sources for startups.

Mrs. Urvashi Mittal, National Secretary of Inner Wheel, offered a motivational session packed with key lessons:

The inevitability of change in business and life. Turning failures into successes with the right mindset. Building connections and learning from interactions with others. Using examples from films like 3 Idiots and Chak De India to illustrate entrepreneurial lessons. Focusing on environmental responsibility, such as saying no to plastic. Learning from one’s own mistakes and searching for answers from within. Embracing the role of a job creator rather than a job seeker.

Mr. Aakarshan Verma, CEO of Golite Technologies Pvt. Ltd., concluded the panel of speakers with an inspiring personal story. He shared his journey of mastering 24 programming languages and outlined his mission to create a Harvard-like institution in India, underscoring the value of education and continuous learning.

Words of Wisdom and Closing Remarks

The seminar ended on a high note with Prof. Rajesh Sahay, Chairman of Hierank Business School, delivering closing remarks. He encouraged students to become “job creators” and emphasized that “IT” stands for India Today, Indian Tradition, and Indian Technology.

With 160 students in attendance, the event fostered enthusiasm and left the audience inspired to take on entrepreneurial challenges. The dignitaries were felicitated with mementos as a gesture of appreciation, and the program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks.