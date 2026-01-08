HIITMS Academy Hosts Grand Graduation Ceremony and Youth Fest 2026

Hyderabad, Jan 08: HIITMS [Hindustan Institute for Industrial Training and Management Skills] Academy celebrated its annual event with a vibrant Graduation Ceremony and Youth Fest 2026 at Vivaha Resort.Professor M.L. Anand Rao, Principal of JNAFAU-CFA, served as Chief Guest, while Professor A.R. Kamal Roy, HOD of Photography at JNAFAU-CFA, was the Guest of Honour. Educationist Rafi M., Director of HIITMS Academy, presided over the event.One Hundred and twenty students who completed the Fashion Design and Makeup Artistry courses received their convocation certificates.Professor M.L. Anand Rao highlighted that India’s textile and fashion sector is the country’s second-largest industry, with rapidly growing opportunities in fashion design.

Director Rafi M. emphasized the academy’s vision to position India as the world’s skill capital. To support this, HIITMS offers 40% scholarships to all students, encouraging youth to pursue fashion design and makeup artistry. HIITMS students captivated the audience with breathtaking classical and Western dances, alongside cultural programs, making the Youth Fest truly unforgettable.The event team included HIITMS staff members Ms. Salma, Mr. Parshuram, Ms. Muskan, Mr. Deekshith, Ms. Vighnavi, and Mr. Rakesh.