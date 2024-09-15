Hindi connects us emotionally, English links us professionally: Dr Birbal Jha

New Delhi, 15 September 2024:

“Hindi as a language connects us emotionally, while English links us professionally. Hindi resides in the soul of the nation, whereas English is in the minds of crores of people seeking economic prosperity. Hence, if we practice English, Hindi, and our mother tongue, we can achieve all three: name, fame, and wealth.”, said Dr. Birbal Jha, noted author, social entrepreneur and Managing Director of British Lingua, an institution of international repute for communication skills training.

Dr Jha was addressing a gathering for Intellectual Discourse and Award Giving Ceremony on the occasion of Hindi Diwas in East Delhi.

While emphasising the three-language formula of the Indian education system, Dr. Birbal Jha stated unequivocally that, while Hindi is the language that connects two hearts, English is the most important language for achieving success in the economic and business world, providing a strong platform.

It is worth noting that Hindi Day was celebrated at British Lingua, Dr. Birbal Jha’s institute that teaches English to the deprived and unprivileged section of society, bringing them up to par with professionals who have graduated from English medium schools.

On this occasion, famous individuals who have made outstanding contributions in a variety of sectors were honoured. Dr. Ajay Anurag received the Bharatendu Sahitya Samman for Hindi language and literature. In addition to writing, he gives UPSC preparation classes.

Umanath Singh, a well-known Hindi journalist, received the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award; Pramod Kumar Jha, a literary creator and translator, bagged the Makhan Lal Chaturvedi Journalism Award; and Ashish Jha Koilakhyia got the Hindi-English Language Award.

Bishwa Nath Jha was given away the Premchand Award. Brajendra Nath Singh was presented with the Ramvriksh Benipuri Journalism Award.

Sudhir Jha, a journalist who has played a significant role in propelling startups forward in the digital age, received the Hindi Journalism Bhushan Award.

The Justice HL Kania Award was given to Supreme Court Advocate Kamlesh Mishra, who has consistently been at the forefront of providing justice to the exploited and disadvantaged. He is well-known for his work in translating Court orders and verdicts from English to Hindi and vice versa.

On this occasion, Dr. Prashant Sinha of Patna, who has made a special contribution in environmental conservation and plantation campaigns over the years, was awarded the Environment Conservation Award.

This event not only underlines the importance of Hindi but also shows how important the contribution of people working in different languages and fields is in Indian society.

Dr. Birbal Jha writes in English and helps youth get decent jobs by learning English because it is the language of business and employment. But he has immense love for Hindi, and he honours people associated with the development of Hindi every year on Hindi Day.