HP collaborates with NVIDIA to launch high-performance PCs for students in India

New Delhi, September 04th, 2024: HP has unveiled its new Victus Special Edition laptops, tailored for students. These PCs are equipped with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3050A 4GB Laptop GPUs, making them ideal for a wide range of tasks. Whether students are engaged in data analysis, creating design projects, or indulging in popular games, the HP Victus Special Edition PCs are built to deliver a great experience.

The design and functionality of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops are driven by HP’s understanding of the diverse requirements of today’s students. These PCs are equipped with GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB graphics, making them great for a wide range of demanding tasks.

“We are excited to introduce the HP Victus Special Edition laptops, crafted to empower students in India with the performance and versatility they need for both academic and recreational pursuits. By partnering with NVIDIA, we can deliver a powerful and immersive computing experience. This launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and our mission to equip the next generation of innovators with the tools they need to excel,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India. “Students need innovative, advanced computing tools that can boost academic and creative excellence while increasing productivity. The dedicated NVIDIA GPUs with AI Tensor Cores inside these HP Victus laptops help unlock captivating visuals and creative possibilities, empowering India’s students to shape the future,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South, NVIDIA.

HP Victus 16: High-Performance Productivity and Gaming

The new HP Victus Special Edition laptops deliver high performance for a varied range of activities. They come with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPUs for strong performance. Elevated through OMEN Dynamic Power, users can enable the flexibility for schoolwork, content creation and entertainment.

Play with Ray Tracing and AI: NVIDIA GeForce RTX is the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technologies that are changing the way users play and create. Over 600 top games and applications use RTX to deliver realistic graphics, fast performance, and AI features like DLSS that boost performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX is the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technologies that are changing the way users play and create. Over 600 top games and applications use RTX to deliver realistic graphics, fast performance, and AI features like DLSS that boost performance. Work and Play Hard: With a 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPU and up to 16 GB system RAM, users will experience quick load times, great gaming performance and creator capabilities.

With a 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPU and up to 16 GB system RAM, users will experience quick load times, great gaming performance and creator capabilities. Seamless productivity: Weighing 2.29kg, the new HP Victus comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Weighing 2.29kg, the new HP Victus comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. Clear visuals: Every pixel is rendered on up to a FHD 144Hz display with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals.

Every pixel is rendered on up to a FHD 144Hz display with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals. Chill Out: HP Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.

HP Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures. Peace of Mind: With 70WHR battery backup, this PC is crafted for long usage.

The new HP Victus Special Edition laptops will enable free-of-cost access to HP Gaming Garage, an online professional certificate program on esports management and game development. Access the page here: Esports Management and Game Development Professional Certificate | edX.

Pricing & Availability:

The HP Victus Special Edition laptop is available in HP World Stores, HP Online stores and multi brand outlets.

Consumers can purchase a HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset, the purchase of HP Victus Special Edition laptops from HP World Stores, HP Online stores and multi brand outlets.