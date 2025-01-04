Hum Bharat Ke Yuva Online Awareness Quiz with Certificate by Udaan Youth Club

The “Hum Bharat Ke Yuva” Online Awareness Quiz is a flagship initiative by Udaan Youth Club (UYC), launched in honor of National Youth Day 2025, celebrated on January 12th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This quiz is designed to inspire and educate participants about Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, his life, and his vision for youth empowerment while motivating them to actively contribute to shaping the future of India.

As India approaches its 100th year of independence in 2047, the vision of a developed and self-reliant nation has become a focal point for citizens across the country. In line with this national goal, UYC recognizes the pivotal role youth must play in the country’s development. The quiz highlights actionable steps through which young individuals can contribute to realizing Viksit Bharat 2047—a prosperous, self-reliant, and inclusive India.

Aligned with the nation’s aspirations for a developed India, this quiz encourages participants to reflect on their own roles in this transformative journey. It fosters awareness about India’s cultural, spiritual, and intellectual heritage, and empowers youth with insights into the pressing challenges India faces, as well as innovative solutions to tackle them.

This quiz serves as a vital tool to ignite youth participation in nation-building, emphasizing that the younger generation is not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today. By engaging with this quiz, participants can deepen their understanding of Swami Vivekananda’s powerful ideas, draw inspiration for personal and national growth, and become an integral part of the movement toward realizing a Viksit Bharat.

Join the “Hum Bharat Ke Yuva” Quiz today to contribute your ideas, sharpen your knowledge, and be a part of the transformative journey toward a brighter, more developed India by 2047!

Benefits

Full scorers (100/100) will receive a participation certificate.

Institutions with 250+ participants will be honored as Impact Partners.

Individuals bringing 100+ participants will be recognized as Online Volunteers.

Winners will be featured in the “Hum Bharat Ke Yuva” video series and photo collage.

Instructions

The quiz is open to all Indian citizens.

The quiz is available in English only.

There is no limit on the number of attempts you can make.

Each question is Multiple-Choice with only one correct option.

There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Each question carries 10 marks.

A certificate will be issued only upon answering all questions correctly (100/100 score).

Participants can auto-download their digital certificate after completion using this link: Certificate Download Link.

Winners will receive an invitation to participate in the Video Series and Photo Collage on 11th Jan 2025 morning.

The last date to participate is 10th Jan 2025.

Institutions/individuals referring participants should ensure they mention the institution/individual’s name in the “Referred By” section during registration.